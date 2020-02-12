Best Vlog DSLR Cameras Under 45000

Lots of users are taking their smartphones and making Vlogs of their everyday lives with the explosive growth of vlogging. If you want to do the same, invest in a high quality best Vlog cameras. Looking for the best budget-friendly vlogging camera? On a tight budget and aiming for stardom. We got you (and your wallet) secured, don’t worry. We will help you figure out the affordable cam according to your needs.

Digital cameras are available in various sizes, styles and rates. The pricier a sensor is, under normal conditions the higher the image quality will be. There are, however, various cameras for different purposes and the prices vary significantly between them. With a pretty cheap phone, which can record 1080p, you can start shooting videos faster.

Here’s a list of the best Vlog cameras under 45000

Nikon D3500

No doubt Nikon D3500 is the best DSLR you can buy for a budget. As this model sees regular spikes of demand, the price fluctuates a lot and this camera.

Design and Build Quality

The body of this budget DSLR camera is built using a combination of high quality fiber and ABS plastics. The design speaks of consistency and this camera looks strong and sturdy when taken in hand.In this DSLR camera, the 24.2MP CMOS sensor has a resolution of 23.5 x 15.6 mm which is the highest you can get in its price segment.

With a fixed resolution of 6000 x 4000 pixels the 24.2MP CMOS sensor can take still images. There’s built-in RAW assistance that will satisfy the professional photographers.

Canon EOS 1300D

Although Nikon offers a SnapBridge feature to pass files to smart devices, the Canon EOS 1300D comes with built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity which distinguishes it from its predecessor-the Canon EOS 1200D.

In comparison, the camera also sports an improved image processor-DIGIC 4 + and has a better screen resolution of 920k dots. It keeps up with its promise to deliver excellent image quality and captures well-saturated and informative images.

High-resolution, Wi-Fi and NFC, Quick Live Focusing

Nikon D5200

In latest ranking the Nikon D5200 is third. For a much higher quality it’s an alternative to the Nikon D5300.

With its 24.1-megapixel sensor, the image quality that it clicks is fantastic for the price it sells at, and the EXPEED 3 image processing engine does a decent job of improving the images.

The RGB sensor with 2016 pixels allows to scale correct brightness and color details in the image. In fact, the sensor has a wide ISO range of 100-6400 that can be expanded even up to Hi-2 ISO 25600, allowing for quality images in almost all lighting conditions. Those who love watching fast-moving objects should enjoy the camera because it features a constant 5fps moving pace.

Sony Cyber-shot HX350

If you’re looking for a digital super-zoom camera, then the one for you is Sony Cyber-shot HX350. What makes the digital camera so special is the 50x opticalzoom that you get, which is ideal for traveling or taking photographs of wildlife.

A fixed lens ranges from 24-1200 mm and provides a perfect balance between wide angle shots and photoshots. The camera is fitted with 20.4-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor in combination with BIONZ X image processor and Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T * coating for the performance line, capturing good quality images.

Sony’s budget digital camera sports an 18.2MP Exmor R CMOS sensor with a 7.76x 5.7 mm scale for better low light and accurate image capturing. The 18.2MP still pictures from this digital camera have 5184 x 3888 pixels, and they look bright and colorful.

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II is a well performing, compact camera. It features a 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor and provides approximately 24-100 mm equivalent of 4.2x Optical Zoom. There’s also a 3-inch screen panel which can be rotated 180 ° up and 45 ° down. It allows continuous shooting by 8fps and video recording by 1080p. This camera records high quality controlled images, and there is also an option for manual video controls.

This features a mobile phone with WiFI and NFC for data communication. The only thing is they don’t help 4K. If you want your videos ready for the future, the goal should be 4K. Another downside is the absence of the microphone port.

Conclusion

This was the list of best available vlogging cameras. We listed all the good video recording cameras. You can choose any one depending on your choice and budget. Before buying we clarified everything you need to know about those cameras. So, don’t forget the cameras definition section.

If you know of any other good vlog cameras we have skipped adding to the list of best vlogging cameras, please let us know in the comments below.