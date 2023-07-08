The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses bring a head-up display to two-wheeled riders. The head-up display is one of the most useful screens for drivers. BMW’s new smart glasses will connect to your smartphone and project essential information onto your vision. Now you don’t need to look down to see the essential information.

BMW's New Smart Glasses Are A Gamer-Changer for Bikers

From the outside, these look like normal sunglasses but come in both clear and tinted versions for use in all weather. To ensure the perfect fit, they are available in a wide range of helmet and face shapes. There’s also the option to have the dioptre of the lenses adjusted for those that normally wear glasses for riding.

The battery in the glasses will provide a projection for up to 10 hours of use. You can also charge it using a USB cable. The system uses real-time GPS data from the app and displays speed, speed limit, gear and navigation information for the ride.

Moreover, you need to run the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide app on your phone for this to sync up. It also means that you need a compatible bike too.

BMW Motorrad has only showcased these glasses on the eve of the BMW Motorrad Days event in Berlin. The company expects to bring this product to consumers before the end of 2023. The glasses go on sale this summer priced at €690 (roughly £590 / $750).

There are no words for when this technology will be available for all e-bikes and e-scooters. But we will hopefully get more information about it in the near future. So stay tuned for more updates.

