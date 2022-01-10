Best of CES 2022: Amazing tech products to watch

Another year has passed, and another CES has ended. CES 2022 was unlike previous years in that, despite the fact that there was a physical exhibit for the first time since the pandemic began, many people decided not to attend. Some companies were present on the site in Las Vegas, while others had intended to go but withdrew in the weeks preceding to the show when the Omicron variant popped up and became a major threat.

Following the list of best of CES 2022, we chose the best products based on a variety of criteria. Some of these devices improve on ones we’ve liked, while others provide some really useful features for people who want to work from home, monitor their lost items, or stay active.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Is it a tablet? Is that a laptop? Netflix on a large foldable screen? Asus and its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED are boosting the wow factor in laptop design in any way you slice it. Its 17.3-inch display is entirely made of OLED, resulting in vibrant colours and excellent contrast. It’s easily portable a screen larger than several desktop monitors with the folding Zenbook and its travel cover.

Samsung ECO remote

Samsung CEO JH Han spoke on a number major topics at his pre-CES 2022 speech, one of which being sustainability. The corporation introduced a number of environmental initiatives, the most prominent of which is the Eco Remote. Although the Eco Remote was introduced with TVs last year, it will now be included with every TV that the business releases this year, which should help to reduce the unnecessary waste of millions of batteries every year.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a promising budget phone with premium features for an affordable pricing of $699. When compared to the fantastic $599 Google Pixel 6, the Galaxy S21 FE is a tough sell, but there’s a case to be made for it.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Graphic Card

Nvidia, the chipmaker whose cards power everything from game consoles to self-driving vehicles, announced the next generation of its consumer graphics cards at CES 2022. At $249, the RTX 3050 is a good value.

PlayStation VR2

Even though the gadget didn’t make an appearance, the name, branding, and specs for Sony’s next virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR2, were enough to have us enthusiastic about the next headgear.

The PS VR2 offers a 2,000 x 2,040 resolution for each eye, a 110-degree field of vision, 4K HDR capabilities, and 90Hz or 120Hz frame rates. The new gadget has updated eye-tracking software as well as object tracking rendering, a gaze-based feature seen in many high-end PC headsets.

BMW iX Flow

At the CES 2022 event, BMW unveiled the BMW iX Flow, a color-changing concept electric vehicle. E Ink technology is used to transform the vehicle’s colour from black to grey to white. The automobile may personalize the places where the colour changes with this technology, giving it cool-looking stripes.