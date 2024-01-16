Breaking: OnePlus 11 PTA Tax Cut by Over 30% in Pakistan

The OnePlus 11, a popular smartphone among tech enthusiasts in Pakistan, has recently seen a significant reduction in PTA taxes. This news comes as a welcome update for potential buyers, making the OnePlus 11 more accessible.

Previously, the PTA tax rates for the OnePlus 11 were set at PKR 88,880 when registered with a passport and PKR 105,767 with a CNIC. However, the new rates have been substantially lowered, marking a notable decrease in overall costs.

The updated PTA tax rates for the OnePlus 11 are now PKR 58,028 for passport registration and PKR 76,481 for CNIC registration. This reduction represents a significant decrease in the tax burden, with over a 30% cut from the previous rates, making the it a more attractive option for those looking to purchase a new phone.

Model PTA tax on Passport (new) PTA tax on CNIC (new) PTA tax on Passport (old) PTA tax on CNIC (old) OnePlus 11 PKR 58,028/-. PKR 76,481/-, PKR 88,880/-. PKR 105,767/-.

For those unfamiliar, PTA taxes are determined by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and are an essential factor in the total cost of owning a smartphone in Pakistan. The reduction in the OnePlus 11 PTA tax is a positive step, likely to encourage more users to register their devices officially.

At PhoneWorld, we understand the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest tax information. Accurate knowledge of these rates is crucial for making informed decisions when it comes to purchasing new technology.

Additionally, for our readers interested in other smartphone models, we remind you of our PTA Mobile Taxes Calculator. This tool can help you easily calculate the expected taxes for any smartphone, ensuring you have all the information you need before making a purchase.

You can also follow our Instagram Channel & Facebook Page to keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones. You can also follow ourto keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones.