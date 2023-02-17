OnePlus 11 PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan OnePlus 11 PTA Tax For Importing It To Pakistan

OnePlus 11 (8+128) Tax Payable:

PKR 88,880(On Passport)

PKR 105,767 (On ID Card)

OnePlus 11 (16+256) Tax Payable:

PKR 101,549 (On Passport)

PKR 120,843(On ID Card)

The above listed is the import duty for the new OnePlus 11 series on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

OnePlus 11 series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features. OnePlus 11 PTA Tax or customs duty is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost which will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.