WhatsApp ‘View Once’ feature is finally rolling out for everyone. The feature will delete images and videos from your message once the receiver has accessed them. When sending a photo or video, touch the “1” button to the left of the send button to make it view once. It will be removed after the recipient has opened it.

The company says that the new feature may be useful for a variety of purposes that aren’t necessarily related to sharing nudes, such as sharing a snapshot of some items you tried on or giving someone your Wi-Fi password. The business reminds you in the tiny print that just because the images or video will vanish doesn’t mean someone won’t take a screenshot (and you won’t know if they do).

New feature alert! You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp, giving you more control over your chats privacy! pic.twitter.com/Ig5BWbX1Ow — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 3, 2021

View Once media, like all of your personal communications on WhatsApp, is secured by end-to-end encryption, which means WhatsApp won’t be able to view it. They’ll also be identified by a new “one-time” symbol, explained by WhatsApp official.

WhatsApp has been working on the feature for some time, and several samples of it in testing have been leaked online. While the feature is similar to Snapchat’s vanishing messages, there is one major difference: WhatsApp users will not be alerted if the material is screenshotted or recorded.

After WhatsApp revealed that it will soon be sharing more user data with Facebook in order to improve its commercial capabilities, many users ditched the service early this year. In reaction to the outcry, WhatsApp has attempted to give more information on the change (personal messages remain unaffected), but there appears to be a residual skepticism of the service and its future.

Facebook claims the new tool is a step toward giving users “even greater control over their privacy,” a theme the corporation has been singing since Mark Zuckerberg announced a new “privacy-focused vision” for the firm in 2019. Since then, Facebook has taken a few moves to give users more control over their online privacy, including as simplifying audience controls on its main app and enabling disappearing messages.

Of course, WhatsApp isn’t the first app to provide a vanishing media feature; it’s just catching up to Telegram and Instagram. It’s not a huge deal in terms of features, since other messaging applications have had comparable features for a long time, but it’s another factor to consider with WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app on the world.

In addition to the Whatsapp ‘View Once’ functionality, the upgraded WhatsApp for iPhone features a new design of in-app message alerts that removes the clutter and puts the message content on front.

Get your WhatsApp Updated

WhatsApp users will be able to access the once-disappearing media feature with the latest stable update. To test it out, go to the Google Play Store and update your WhatsApp app, or go to APK Mirror and get the newest APK.