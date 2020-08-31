Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Twin cities with unlimited data. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Islamabad Limited Internet Bundles for its users in Islamabad. These packages are also valid for Rawalpindi users as well. Although, there are other packages based on your need.

Check Out Nayatel Islamabad Limited Internet Bundles

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Starter 10 Mbps 125 GB at day and unlimited at night

(Mon-Fri)8PM-8AM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock Rs.1549 30 days Extreme 15 15 Mbps 150 GB at day and unlimited at night

(Mon-Fri)6PM-10AM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock Rs. 1859 30 days Ultra 18 Mbps 150 GB at day and unlimited at night

(Mon-Fri)9AM-7PM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock Rs. 2069 30 days Extreme 20 20 Mbps 150 GB at day and unlimited at night

(Mon-Fri)10AM-6PM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock Rs. 2479 30 days

Terms and Conditions: