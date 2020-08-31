Check Out Nayatel Islamabad Limited Internet Bundles
Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Twin cities with unlimited data. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Islamabad Limited Internet Bundles for its users in Islamabad. These packages are also valid for Rawalpindi users as well. Although, there are other packages based on your need.
Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
|Starter
|10 Mbps
|125 GB at day and unlimited at night
(Mon-Fri)8PM-8AM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock
|Rs.1549
|30 days
|Extreme 15
|15 Mbps
|150 GB at day and unlimited at night
(Mon-Fri)6PM-10AM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock
|Rs. 1859
|30 days
|Ultra
|18 Mbps
|150 GB at day and unlimited at night
(Mon-Fri)9AM-7PM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock
|Rs. 2069
|30 days
|Extreme 20
|20 Mbps
|150 GB at day and unlimited at night
(Mon-Fri)10AM-6PM+(Sat+Sun) round the clock
|Rs. 2479
|30 days
Terms and Conditions:
- To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
- Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.
- Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.
- Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.
- Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.
- In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.
- Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
- In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.