Punjab Safe Cities Authority issues E-challans worth 20M

In the year 2020, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) provided 1,986,464 e-challans to traffic violators, bringing in PKR192.73 million to the national coffers.

Since its inception in 2018, the e-challan scheme has already been issuing e-challans to traffic violators through cameras installed on various roads throughout Pakistan’s cities.

According to media reports, the use of advanced CCTV monitoring systems has allowed traffic police forces across Punjab, especially in Lahore, to more effectively track traffic and ensure vehicular safety on the roads.

According to an official overview of the total number of e-challans given in the last two years were 4.4 Million by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The breakdown of these number are approximately 2 million and 75 thousand trucks, 2.2 million and 90 thousand motorcycles, and over 85,000 commercial vehicles were issued the challans for violating traffic laws.

The scheme has also contributed to a reduction of over 40% in the number of fatal incidents.

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) unit has also recently introduced an e-challan scheme. With this, the police want to more efficiently track traffic and issue challans to lawbreakers.

The police department and many members of the public have praised the new program, but many others believe it is ineffective and have signed petitions against it.