ClubHouse will now allow users to join without invite

Clubhouse, an audio-based social networking platform, acquired a lot of success in the industry last year. Clubhouse was launched for Android after being an iOS-only app for a long time. However, it was an invite-only networking platform, and no one would join without first receiving an invitation from a current Clubhouse member. But, now Clubhouse will allow users to join the app without any invitation.

Clubhouse recently conducted a Town Hall meeting on the app, as reported by the sources to address “what it has encountered since enabling the great majority of smartphone users to install the app.” Following the Town Hall, the app sent out a tweet from its official account announcing that it now has 2 million Android users. The app will also have a broad release, according to the tweet.

Furthermore, the developers want to remove the platform’s invite-only element by releasing a general version of the app “sometime this summer.” This simply implies that you won’t need an invite from another Clubhouse user to listen in on other people’s random chatter.

In a recent fundraising, the voice-based social network was valued at $4 billion. Last year, the app became extremely popular, and it is now used by a number of high-profile celebrities, investors, politicians, and entrepreneurs.



