Darkroom 6 Introduces 4 New Powerful Masking Functions  

Darkroom, a powerful picture and video editor for iPhones and ipads, has received a new upgrade. The software now has 4 mask kinds in version 6.0, allowing users to employ different layers when modifying an image. All you wish to know about it is right here.

4 New Darkroom Functions

Darkroom now provides AI-generated Depth Masks, Smart Masks for Portrait and ProRAW pictures, Gradient Masks, and different Range Masks to its users. You may use these to choose a portion in your shot and edit it independently, according to the app.

Al-powered masks create a 3 directional map of your photo’s scenario, allowing you to adjust the main topic, foreground, background, as well as any region in between.

When retouching Portrait and ProRAW images, Smart Masks intelligently isolate the sky, hair, spectacles, skin, or teeth.

The most common mask types are gradients and range masks, which can be combined to produce pixel-perfect selections that isolate an object or a portion of your image.

Masks are supported not just in photographs but also in videos. Darkroom claims that videos with true 4K playback enable it.

Darkroom 6.0 adds copy and paste options, allowing users to pick and choose the adjustments they want to apply to other photos. A set of photographs can also have any mixture of aspect ratios, borders, and masks applied to them.

This most recent update added support for Shortcuts on Mac, as well as RAW Smart Album on Monterey and iOS 15.

This is What You Need to Do

The update is now available for download. The app is available for download in the App Stores for iOS and macOS.

The software is free to use at first, but membership is required to access all functions. The app’s price has gone up to $5 per 30 days, $30 annually, or $75 for a one-time buy for new Darkroom+ users. However, to celebrate the launch, there’s a 30% reduction on the yearly fee for the upcoming two weeks.

