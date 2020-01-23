5 Places To Have Your Dream Destination Wedding Within Pakistan

Destination weddings are becoming more of a trend lately. If you are planning to celebrate your special day on a special, romantic place, look no further than Pakistan. Why travel abroad for the perfect destination wedding when you can have it right here in Pakistan?

Pakistan is blessed with the most beautiful scenic beauties in the world, plus it offers you an option to choose between 7 seasons of your choice. Here are 5 stunning locations in Pakistan to plan your destination wedding at.

1. Banjosa Lake

On a distance of 18 kilometres from the city of Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, this artificially but mesmerizing lake Bhanjosa is situated. Pine forest and mountains surrounding the lake make the view perfect for your romantic dream wedding within Pakistan.

2. Hunza Valley

Hunza Valley is known for its unmatchable beauty. Whether it be a dark sky lit with stars or a beautiful sunny morning, there is nothing that may go wrong with your destination wedding at the most beautiful place in Pakistan- Hunza. Hunza is situated in Gilgit Balochistan and is surrounded by scenic mountains that add the extra tinge of perfection to a romantic destination wedding.

3. Shangrila Resort Skardu

Shangrila Resort, Skardu may prove to a perfect site for a perfect desi wedding. It is set along the Lower Kachura Lake with views of the Karakoram mountain range. This aesthetic resort is 3 km from Upper Kachura Lake and 18 km from Skardu and presents nature at its best!

4.Khaplu Palace

Khaplu Palace located in Khaplu, Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan is locally known as Yabgo Khar. It is a beautifully constructed architectural heritage which makes it perfect for a wedding location within Pakistan.

5. French Beach

Beach weddings in Pakistan!? OMG! if you are a beach-lover you will surely love to have your special day be celebrated here at the French Beach, Karachi. Located halfway between Hawks Bay and Paradise Point this beach is encircled with rocks and consists of 95 beach-huts to offer you the best wedding event and accommodation in Pakistan.

Hope this article helps you get your dream wedding planned perfectly. But remember a perfect and beautiful wedding only needs the happiness of the two souls uniting and nothing else.