Different Specs Showcased in the Promo Videos of Sony Xperia 1 IV

The Sony Xperia flagship device had the unveiling event today. Now the social platforms are bombarded with the official promo videos of the Sony Xperia 1 IV. The different official promos gives a closer look at the device’s camera specs and quality, Gaming experience and display quality.

In the official promo the Xperia 1 IV camera setup is show-cased. Camera quality and Videography had always been a key aspect for Sony. The Xperia 1 IV, could capture a 4K video at 120 fps with real-time autofocus on all three lenses. In this year’s model the device is also bringing Cinematography Pro with color settings and parameters akin to professional movie cameras. It shows the telephoto camera setup with its 85-125mm focal range and continuous zoom between lenses.

In the video it is showed that several extreme sports enthusiasts with the help of the Xperia can capture the memorable moments.

The device with the flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and heat suppression power control is giving a high quality Gaming experience. Playing game while the device is on charge, is not an issue on this year’s Xperia.

Another official videos introduces the quality of the sound and high-quality in which the device can record the sounds. In the Music Pro subscription which allows the listener to capture studio level voice and instruments over the cloud will be loved by the Music lovers.

In the last video the internals of the device are shown in the animation form. The animation shows the phone’s hardware, a good look at the camera system inside and out, the physical camera shutter button and metal frame. It also shows the device’s 4K 120 Hz OLED screen.

The specs and capabilities that are shown in the different videos are great and worth waiting for. The launch of the Sony Xperia 1 IV is expected to be on the 13th of June. Till the launch we will be getting more and more news about he different features of the device. So stay tuned.

Also Read: Sony Xperia I IV brings a 4K display with improved zoom lens