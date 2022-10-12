Google reveals world’s first ‘cloud gaming laptops’

Less than two weeks after announcing plans to shut down Stadia, Google has launched “the world’s first cloud gaming laptops,” according to the company. It collaborated with Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo on three Chromebooks with a gaming focus.

About Cloud Gaming Laptops

The three will do everything they can within those constraints to appeal to gamers, including shipping with larger screens (15–16 inches) and RGB keyboards. While that doesn’t mean much in terms of performance—these are Chromebooks, and we’re talking about streaming games, not playing them locally—the three will be doing all they can within those limitations.

GameBench was used to benchmark all three cloud gaming laptops to see which one could run 1080p games at 120 frames per second. You should also experience input latency of less than 85 ms. That is “console-class” input latency, according to Google.

But most significantly, they all come pre-installed and ready to use with three separate streaming services: Amazon Luna, Geforce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. This is a pretty humorous and current way of expressing, OK, maybe you’ll play someone else’s cloud gaming service if you didn’t want to play bear’s.

The cost of the Lenovo model is $599, the ACER model is $650, and the ASUS model is not yet known.