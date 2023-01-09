Hurry up Transfer Your Games, Google Stadia is Shutting Down Soon

Advertisement

Google Stadia, the company’s cloud gaming service, will be shutting down for good on January 18th. After the due date, you will lose access to all of your titles and saves on Stadia. Many publishers have shared ways to bring your purchases and progress to other platforms so you can keep playing your games.

Google Stadia is Shutting Down Soon

Google is shutting down its Stadia gaming service after nearly three years. Apparently, the cloud gaming service failed to attract enough interest to keep going. And after Google stopped in-house development back in 2021, there were hints this shutdown was happening anyway.

Fortunately, the consumers will be able to get their money back. Google said it will refund all purchases made through the Google and Stadia stores as a result of the shutdown. However, the gaming service will no longer be available after the 18th of January.

Here are some of the games that you can transfer to your PC.

Destiny 2 : To bring over your Destiny 2 characters from Stadia to other platforms, you’ll need to turn on cross-save.

: To bring over your Destiny 2 characters from Stadia to other platforms, you’ll need to turn on cross-save. Cyberpunk 2077 : Developer CD Projekt Red will let you bring your data to your PC by manually downloading it using Google Takeout.

: Developer CD Projekt Red will let you bring your data to your PC by manually downloading it using Google Takeout. Ubisoft games : Ubisoft is giving out free PC copies of Ubisoft games you own on Stadia. To get the free games, you’ll need to link your Ubisoft and Stadia accounts before the January 18th shutdown.

: Ubisoft is giving out free PC copies of Ubisoft games you own on Stadia. To get the free games, you’ll need to link your Ubisoft and Stadia accounts before the January 18th shutdown. Hitman 3: You need to link your IOI Account to your Stadia account before Stadia’s servers shut down. IO Interactive expects to open up the carryover tool on January 11th, according to a support page.

