Here comes the two entry-level smartphones, Moto E (2020) and Moto G Fast. Currently, phones have revealed in the US market. But hopefully, it will be available in other markets soon. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both models.

Moto G Fast comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has 6.4-inch Max Vision IPS LCD of 720x1560px resolution and a tall 19:9 aspect. It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Furthermore, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support through USB-C.

Entry-Level Moto E (2020) and Moto G Fast Unveiled

At the back, we see a triple camera setup along with a fingerprint scanner. It has a 16MP f/1.7 main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP dedicated macro units. Moreover, at the front, we have an 8MP selfie camera to take beautiful shots. Also, the phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the other hand, Moto E (2020) comes with some downgraded specs. It has a 6.2-inch 720x1520px LCD and a Snapdragon 632 SoC. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Moreover, it has a 3,550mAh battery which charges over a microUSB port.

At the back, we see a dual-camera setup along with a fingerprint reader. It has a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Moreover, both smartphones feature Android 10 OS.

As far as their pricing is concerned, Moto G Fast will cost around $200. Whereas, the Moto E (2020) will cost around $150. The prices are quite low. But, it is uncertain whether these phones will be available in other markets or not. However, Moto has not revealed any information regarding the international availability of these phones.