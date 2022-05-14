Motorola has just introduced an affordable phone from one of the mid-range G-series. Moto G82 is the latest mid-range phone that comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS. You will also get an OLED screen and a big battery as its key selling points. Let’s have a look at its other specs.

Moto G82 is Now Official with 50MP OIS Camera

First of all, the phone has a 6.6” OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company also claims that the panel offers 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage. Unfortunately, the phone does not come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is a scanner on the right-hand side, doubling as a power key.

Additionally, the phone comes with Snapdragon 695 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a micro SD card.

Now, let’s talk about its camera. The phone comes with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization. You will also get an 8 MP ultrawide shooter with 118-degree FoV and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. Luckily you will get the required charger in the retail box. Other key features include dual SIM support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 12 that can be customized through My UX.

The Moto G82 is offered in Gray and White colours. The new device will also roll out to selected markets in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.

