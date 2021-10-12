According to some latest reports, Facebook is Working on a New Community Feature for WhatsApp. No doubt, WhatsApp is one of the biggest instant messaging platforms around. To engage its users, the company keeps on introducing new features in the app. However, there are still many features which the app is lacking and is available in other rival apps. For instance, several popular IM apps offer chat backup and sync across Android and iOS. On the other hand, WhatsApp has very recently introduced this feature for iOS users to migrate their chats to Android. But this is also limited to Samsung Galaxy devices. Anyhow, the company is now working on another feature.

The XDA developers have done an APK teardown of WhatsApp‘s latest beta, v2.21.21.6, update. The update comes with several new strings that point to an upcoming feature called “Community”.

Currently, it is not clear if this mysterious Community feature is a replacement for the existing WhatsApp Groups. The strings of code suggest that Communities could co-exist alongside Groups. However, it may possible that WhatsApp plans to improve Groups later down the line and rename the system into something called “Community.”

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application. But, it is possible that the feature may not make it in a future release.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is currently developing a new feature for the app which will let users ‘pause’ voice messages recordings. According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on an update to bring about an improvement in the messages feature of the app. The upcoming update will be “very useful” for WhatsApp users. They will no longer have to stop and delete a voice message and record a new one all over again.

Similarly, WhatsApp is also working on a number of new features. WhatsApp will roll out new features to improve disappearing messages functionality. The messaging app will let users control the durations before which a message will disappear.

WhatsApp will also launch a feature that will let users listen to the audio outside the chat window. This feature, named “global voice message player,”. This feature would streamline the voice message listening experience while giving users more freedom.