FaceTime crashes on Android, but Here’s a Catch

Apple revealed a slew of new features for its famous FaceTime video chat service at WWDC 2021, but one in particular caught our eye was its Android compatibility.

The new links feature isn’t a dedicated Android app; it just allows you to join FaceTime calls through your web browser via a good old-fashioned hyperlink. But, while Apple’s ecosystem was enlarged with some truly fascinating and amazing features last week, it wasn’t a new Apple feature or operating system that drew our eyes.

Friends and family members who don’t have an Apple account can join a FT conversation with you using a web browser on any non-Apple device, such as a Windows PC or an Android phone, thanks to this new link feature. Although you must be an iOS or Mac user to initiate the FaceTime call and deliver the link, this essentially makes FaceTime a platform-agnostic video service.

On your iPhone or iPad, open the FaceTime app.

Create a link by tapping Create Link.

Add a name to your FaceTime Link by clicking Add Name at the top of the Actions menu that displays.

From the Actions menu, choose a way of sharing your link, such as through Messages or Mail.

Bringing FaceTime calls to Android, even through a web browser, is a major change from Apple’s previous strategies. It’s difficult to determine whether this indicates additional Android compatibility news for other Apple devices is on the road. However, this is unquestionably a positive development that will make staying in touch with your iOS or Android buddies a little easier.



