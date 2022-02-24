Games Developer Summit on 15th of March

Ever since the transition of console games into online games, every year different gaming events are conducted. In these gaming events different games are played from around the world physically and virtually. For these event different games developers develop special games. On 15th March 2022, Google for Games Developer Summit will be virtually conducted.

In this summit game developers will be parting their knowledge of how to create, develop and build a high-quality games. The variety of game development will be ranging from mobile games to games that can be played over the cloud.

The gaming market is ever growing and will continue to grow even more, with over three billion players from around the globe. With the recent prevailing conditions of Pandemic and the advancement in the gaming experience, the influx of ex-gamers returning and the interest of new gamers, is creating a great opportunity for game developers.

If such opportunities like Google for Games Developer Summit are utilized by our people, there is no doubt that our people will be at the top.

