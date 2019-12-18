Continuously, we are experiencing various kind of bugs within the instant messaging app. And now this time a new bug has been revealed by Researchers at Cyber Security from Check Point. It highlighted the issue that people send a destructive group chat message which causes a complete crash of the entire WhatsApp application for all the members who have joined the group. WhatsApp Crash Bug can affect anyone severely. Well, initially it was get noticed back in august.

Get an Update to Prevent WhatsApp Crash Bug

Anyone who get affected by this bug will have to uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp on their phone or device to use it again.

Luckily WhatsApp get noticed the issue on the time and issued a fix. The instant messaging app warned the users that they must update the app to the latest version for their protection and prevent themselves against the attack.

Check Point’s head of product vulnerability research said that:

“The ability to stop people being able to use WhatsApp and to delete valuable information from group chat histories is a powerful weapon,”

The attackers first need to get entry to the WhatsApp group to launch the application-crashing attack. Once they get entered to the group, then these bad actors would need to use WhatsApp Web and debugging tool such as Google Chrome’s DevTools in order to edit specific message parameters that will crash loop for all the members of the specific group.