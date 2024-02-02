Google Bard, the AI-powered digital assistant, has achieved a significant advancement in its capabilities. Google has recently announced that Bard can now generate images in addition to its language processing skills. The image generation feature in Bard is now accessible for free in most countries worldwide. It utilizes Google’s updated Imagen 2 model.

Users can generate custom visuals by describing concepts or scenes to Bard, and Google assures high-quality, photorealistic outputs. However, to distinguish AI-generated images created by Bard from human-made artwork, Google will incorporate digitally identifiable watermarks at the pixel level

The recent update to Bard includes the expansion of Google’s Gemini Pro AI model to over 40 languages and more than 230 countries and territories, making it available globally. This expansion is a substantial step in improving Bard’s accessibility worldwide, as Gemini Pro enhances the digital assistant’s capabilities in understanding, reasoning, summarizing, and coding.

Google is enhancing Bard’s double-check feature, extending it to over 40 languages. This feature enables users to assess the accuracy of AI-generated responses by comparing the content with information from various sources on the internet.