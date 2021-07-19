Google Duo New Update Adds A ‘New Call’ button

Over the past year, Meet was getting Google’s full attention, Duo has not seen a meaningful update in quite some time. However now, Google Duo is getting a home screen redesign with a “New Call” button that hopes to simplify the app.

Google Duo rolling out home screen redesign with ‘New Call’ button

Google has started rolling out this feature to Duo users. The “New Call” button is appearing in the bottom-right corner. There’s also a top search field to look for contacts and dial, while the rest of the page is a grid of circular contacts.

With this new button, users can directly make calls to other users. Users will also be able to see (and invite) contacts and create groups. The people list can also be surfaced via search.

The company emphasizes that it is “keeping all the features you love” amid this reorganization. You’ll be able to send messages (video or audio), notes, or pictures by tapping a contact/group and clicking on the “Message” button, which is possible today.

Google said,

Inspired by your feedback, we have taken steps to simplify the Duo home screen while keeping all the features you love.

No doubt, the new feature is a good attempt to make the Duo app simpler and easier. There is no time limit when the feature will be available for all.

