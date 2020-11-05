



Google Keep Chrome allows you to conveniently store stuff you are concerned about keeping and sync them across all your platforms — including Web, Android, and iOS.

Google will end support for the Google Keep Chrome app in February 2021. The app is being moved to Google Keep on the Web, from which it can still be used. This is part of the long-term strategy of the company to kill all chrome applications. When the Chrome app is open, users will be invited with a sign to tell them that the Chrome app will pass easily to the browser. Also, permission to retain the locking screen of the Chrome OS will no longer be available.

Google Keep Chrome App Will Stop Working in February 2021

According to Google’s support page, offline access to notes is also available for Google Keep smartphone applications, but not on a computer. Users can install a shortcut that opens Keep on the Chrome browser by going to Google Keep, press Star, rename the bookmark, or change the bookmark’s folder location. You would need to click on Done after doing this.

After revealing that Chrome Apps would be shut down in January, Google recently confirmed that the Chrome apps would end support in June 2021. Instead, Google allows people to use the Google Keep web version. Existing browser users who have installed Chrome 86 or newer versions will quickly complete Google’s migration. Keep Chrome on the desktop will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, so users can start the Google keep page by clicking on the desktop icon.

Google Keep rolled out a new icon as well. It looks similar to before but now has a filled-in lightbulb version. The dog-eared corner of the icon has moved over to the bottom right. The web is now displaying the icon, but mobile users do not yet see it.

