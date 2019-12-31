As year 2020 is approaching, different social media platforms are wishing us good lucks and wishes. However, Google Photos has the best surprise for us and the most unique and wonderful way of wishing us. The photo saving app is bringing an amazing Google Photos Memories Feature that will help you cherish the best moments of the year.

The Google Photos app will generate “best moments of 2019”. It will be an album that will be a collection of the beautiful memories of a particular person from their library. The photo book will have 60 photos arranged in chronological order. The user will be given the option to arrange the layout and other arrangements according to their likings.

Now Cherish Best Moments of 2019 with Google Photos Memories Feature

If you will like your digital book, Google will offer physical soft copy and hardcopy version for $10 and $20, respectively.

This is not the first time that the company has come up with such an exciting plan, google photos keep on reviving our memories in the best possible way.

To be very honest this is the super favourite feature of mine as I always love to see my old photos with friends as they always bring amazing memories. Google Photos exactly understand what will make people stand up and enjoy every past moment. Are you excited for this feature? If yes, don’t forget to avail it as its is a temporary feature specially launched for new year celebration.

Also Read: Share Pictures Personally with Google Photos Private Messaging Feature