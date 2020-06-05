Recently, the government of Sindh has taken an initiative to start home test service for suspected individuals who exhibit symptoms similar to the COVID-19. The service is totally free of cost for the local citizens of Sindh. The main motive behind the initiative was to provide convenience to the people who presumably contracted the coronavirus.

If any person is suffering from symptoms like high fever, sore throat, body pains, and dry cough call a toll free number: 021-111-119-123 or 9123 from mobile or landline can be dialled and the testing staff will arrive on your doorstep.

Government of Sindh Plans to Provide Free COVID-19 Home Test Service

The team who will conduct the test will reach to the patient within twenty-four hours’ time period. However, the result of the test would be available within 24 to 48 hours after the test.

As the government of Pakistan lifted the lockdown in the country, the rate of coronavirus cases is increasing at an incredibly agile rate. A day before yesterday, over 4600 people were reported who contracted the COVID 19. .

This rapid surge in corona cases compelled the government of Sindh to take such kind of measures as it would take off some burden from the health care department of the province. The doctors were against the partial relief of lockdown as they could see the catastrophe coming. A majority of business owners are not giving any regard to the SOPs that the government had announced in April. Besides the increase in the number of cases, the death rate is also rising to an alarming rate. On the brighter side, more than 30,000 people have completely recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

