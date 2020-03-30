The Sindh government on Sunday launched a Sindh Relief Initiative App. It has a URL address under which Non-Governmental Organisations who are interested in social work with the government need to get them registered. The purpose of the registration is made clear which is to distribute rations among the needy, poor people and daily wage earners on their doorsteps.

This was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while conducting a largely attended meeting of Non-governmental welfare organisations. This meeting was attended by all provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, heads of various welfare organisations, chief secretary, IG Sindh, home secretary, Karachi police chief, finance secretary and many others. The chief minister told that the Sindh Relief Initiative was centred at distributing rations to the daily wage earners and poor people on their doorsteps.

A Sindh Relief Initiative App is launched to register NGO’s and provide rations

Furthermore, the CM said, “The daily wage earners will have to get themselves registered through an application and then the government will distribute different areas among different welfare organisation for distribution of rations,”.

Also, the chief minister told that according to 2017 census, the population of Sindh was 50 million. Among them, 10 million people or 1.4 million families were daily wage earners, so the Sindh government, with the support of the welfare organisations wish to provide them with rations and other necessities.

Check out? 15 Best Custom ROMs for Android in 2020

Moreover, Murad Ali shah informed that out of 10 million daily wage earners, about 25 per cent worked with the construction industry, who were previously covered under Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), about 35 per cent were associated with textile and ancillary industry. They too were registered with the EOBI, and 40 per cent workers were affiliated with small and medium-sized enterprises, cottage and roadside shops and transport industry. But, this group comprising of 40% of 10 million people were not registered with any organisation such as EOBI or Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI). So the primary motive of the government is to provide rations to this group of 40% first through Sindh Relief Initiative App.