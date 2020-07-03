Recently, the smartphone manufacturer Honor launched its large-screen flagship smartphone, the Honor X10 Max 5G. The screen size of the X10 max is 7.09 inches, making it the largest smartphone of the company. It is also the largest phone of 2020 in terms of display. This attribute makes it ideal for infotainment and gaming.

Honor Launches X10 Max 5G with a Massive Display

Design and Features:

The X10 Max follows a similar design as the Honor X10. The design encompasses a rectangular camera housing and a slightly curved backside. However, rather than a pop-up selfie camera like the Honor X10, the X10 Max has a waterdrop display on the screen. Apart from that, the Max retains the 3.5mm headphone jack along with the side-mounted fingerprint, just like the X10.

The dimensions of X10 max are 174.37 x 84.91 x 8.3mm and weighs about 227 grams. There is a large 7.09-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution.

The Dimensity 800 5G chipset is installed in the X10 max. In terms of memory, there are three variants. One variant comes with a 6GB RAM while the other has 8GB RAM along with internal storage of up to 128 GB.

The triple rear camera on the phone has a resolution of 48MP+8MP(ultra-wide)+2MP(depth sensor). The front camera of the phone is an 8MP selfie shooter on the waterdrop notch.

In addition to that, the phone has a huge 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, much larger than X10’s 4300mAh capacity. The connectivity features include 802.11 ca Wi-Fi, AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, and NFC. The X10 Max comes in three different colors: Racing Blue, Black, and Silver.

Check out? Honor’s Upcoming Smartphone Can Check the Body Temperature