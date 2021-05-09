Being an individual brand, Honor has ow started announcing its new products. Honor has now announced a new tablet dubbed Honor Tablet X7. The newly launched tablet has come with an Helio P22T SoC. Overall the device has ordinary specs. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

The new table runs Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0. It has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage onboard. However, the tablet also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion by up to 512GB.

Honor Tablet X7 Announced with 5,100 mAh Battery

Moreover, the tablet X7 is built around an 8″ LCD of 1280×800-pixel resolution. The device has come with E-Book Mode to prevent eye fatigue during prolonged reading sessions. The tablet has a total of two cameras – a 2MP selfie shooter with fixed focus, and a 5MP main camera with autofocus.

The back panel of the Tablet X7 is made of metal and has a fine sand texture for a comfortable grip. It is 8.5mm thin and weighs 325 grams. The tab has a massive 5,100 mAh battery with up to 10W charging support. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack to let you listen to music through wired earphones.

Honor has made the tablet kid-friendly. The tab itself has an education center and other specially designed features for children. Moreover, it will be sold in China in three versions –