Honor is working on its next flagship device, Magic5. The device has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Not only this but the phone has also appeared on some certification sites as well. However now, the phone has passed China’s 3C certification. The upcoming Honor Magic5 flagship will bring 66W fast charging as per China’s 3C agency.

Honor Magic5 Certification Confirms Very Fast Charging Speed

The new listing for the Honor Magic5 (PGT-AN00) shows the device will support up to 66W wired charging (11V/6A) via its bundled charger. This is the same speed as its predecessor Magic4 while we expect the top-dog Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Ultimate models to be up to 100W or higher.

Some reports have also claimed that Honor will debut its Magic5 lineup on February 27 at MWC Barcelona. Based on previous rumours we should see no less than four models. These will include Magic5 Lite, Magic5, Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Ultimate.

The Lite model should launch with the Snapdragon 695 chipset while the rest are expected to carry the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, the Magic5 Pro and Ultimate will bring quad 50MP cameras.

Recently, Honor launched its tablet, V8 Pro. The top-notch tablet is built with a giant 12.1 inch IPS LCD display having 2560x1600px resolution, 10-bit colour depth, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 144Hz refresh rate.

