Unlike the iPhone or iPad, the Apple Watch doesn’t have a lot of space for apps, music, podcasts, and all the other content. The amount of storage of Apple watches varies from series to series. We are getting 32GB of space in Apple Watch Series 5 while there is only 16GB on the Series 4. The Series 3 is offering16GB for GPS + Cellular but only 8GB for the GPS model. In this article, you will get to know how to free up space on Apple Watch?

On your Apple Watch, if you’re hitting up an error message when attempting to update your wearable, the first thought that hit your mind is freeing up storage space on your Apple Watch.

How to Free up Space on Apple Watch?

Due to limited storage, Apple Watches can run out of storage which depends on how you use your device. It also creates problems for owners of Apple Watch devices of older series when it comes time to update them. You can’t update your watch without enough free storage space. Well, it is not that much difficult to free up storage space on the Watch. Here’s what you should know.

Need to Check Available Storage:

If you want to check as to how much space your watch has or how much space it has left, it is very easy.

You need to Launch the Watch app on your iPhone

Now go to General > About

Now here you will see how much space your watch has, how much is left, and which applications or media files are taking up the space

Other than that, you can also check the storage space on the Apple Watch itself.

Press the digital crown

Launch the Settings app

Go to General > Usage

Freeing Up Space:

If you are using more space than you would like and want to free up storage then you can choose to delete apps, music, or photos, depending on that which content is taking up the most space or which you don’t need to have synced to your watch.

How to Remove Apps?

You need to launch the Watch app on your iPhone Under “Installed On Apple Watch”, look at the various apps that are installed on your watch Here you need to tap on the app you want to remove Toggle off “Show App on Apple Watch”

Note: It is important to mention here that deleting the app from the watch does not remove it from your phone, so you can always reinstall it later if you need it. It is also important to note that the removing an app such as a messaging app for example, doesn’t mean that you will not receive notifications from the app. It simply means that your interaction with the app on your phone might be limited to just being alerted to notifications.

Deleting Music:

To free up Space on Apple Watch, delete music.

You need to launch the Watch app on your iPhone Scroll down, tap on Music Now you need to swipe to the left on the song you want to remove from the Apple Watch Alternative, you can also toggle off “Recent Music”

Unsync Your Photos From Your iPhone:

To free up the space, you can also unsync your photos from your iPhone by following the below given simple steps.

You need to launch the Watch app on your iPhone Noe select Photos After that, You will need to tap on Synced Album and select None If you are not willing to sync some photos but limit how many photos, then you need to select Photos Limit and choose the maximum number of photos you want to allow.

What if the above steps don’t work and you still have not enough storage to install the latest watchOS update?

Now there might be a possibility that when you face the issue where it says that you don’t have enough storage to install the latest watchOS update. At that time, you can follow the steps we mentioned above to try and free up as much storage as you can before you install the update, but what if that doesn’t work? Then don’t worry, here are some other easy and simple steps you can take to resolve that.

You Need to Restart Your Watch

To update your watch, you will need to restart it by following the below steps.

You need to press and hold the power button on your watch Now swipe to turn it off Wait a few seconds for the watch to shut down Press and hold the power button again to turn it back on

Why Don’t You Unpair Your Watch?

To get space, you can also unpair your watch. What you need to do is

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone At the top left corner, tap all watches Now select the watch you wish to unpair Tap the “i” button Tap “Unpair Apple Watch”

In order to pair your watch with your iPhone again, you will have to go through the setup process again. When you do, choose to set it up as a new watch. By following the instructions on pairing your watch, try to install the latest update.

Remove Podcasts:

Well, for some reason, removing podcasts from an Apple Watch is a bit confusing and difficult than removing music. That is due to by default as the Podcasts app will download some of the newest episodes from podcasts that you subscribe to and sync them to your Apple Watch.

Which can take up quite a bit of space that depends on how many podcasts you usually listen to. Unlike playlists and albums synced from Apple Music, you can’t remove podcasts from your Watch manually. What you have to do that On your iPhone, open the Watch app.

Tap on the My Watch tab in the bottom menu bar.

Scroll down and tap on Podcasts

Tap on Custom. This will let you select specific podcasts to sync to your Apple Watch.

Try hitting the toggle next to all of your podcasts. Place your Apple Watch on a charger and let it sync to your device. By following the above steps, it will “de-synchronize” all of those unplayed episodes that are sitting around on your Apple Watch.

If All Fails, Factory Reset Your Watch:

If all else fails, you might need to swipe your Apple Watch entirely to make sure that maximum storage capacity is available.

You need to launch the Watch app on your iPhone Tap General > Reset Select “Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings”

Wrapping Up:

We hope that we have provided you the simple and easy methods that how to Free up Space on Apple Watch? If you are trying to manage free storage on your Apple Watch. These methods will definitely help you.

If there are some tips and tricks that you use to better manage storage on your Apple Watch that we have not discussed in our today’s article then please do share your favorite tips and tricks with in our comments section.

