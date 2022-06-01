How to Put Your Cover Photo On Your WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp is rapidly evolving, and it now appears that it aims to become more like Facebook shortly. It has already taken numerous popular features from the Facebook Messenger app, and now it wants to take another feature from Facebook that has been available for a long time. WhatsApp users will soon be able to utilize cover photo as the background for their profile photos, with a layout eerily similar to that of Facebook’s cover photos.

Now You Can Put Cover Photo on WhatsApp

It has been discovered that WhatsApp wants to offer the cover photo functionality to its users, as first reported by WABetaInfo. Other than the efforts to make the information pages look nicer and more informative, there is no explanation. However, there is a catch, and not everyone will be able to use the feature.

Only WhatsApp Business subscribers will be able to use the WhatsApp Cover Photo functionality, and only on the current version of the desktop client. As a result, to see your Cover Photo, you’ll need to go into your WhatsApp Business account and view it on your computer.

Note that the WhatsApp Cover Photo functionality has been available for WhatsApp Business subscribers on iOS. Users of the WhatsApp Business beta app have been permitted to customize their cover photos. The functionality is still in beta for WhatsApp Business on Android, and it is now being tested for WhatsApp Desktop.

Advantage Of The Feature

“With cover photos, you may improve your business profile by putting a header image, and your clients and other businesses will be able to see the cover photo when they visit your profile.” “Because this is a commercial tool, cover images cannot be created from ordinary WhatsApp accounts,” WABetaInfo explains.

While the feature is coming to WhatsApp Business accounts, it’s unclear whether regular users will be able to use it. In other news, it’s been reported that WhatsApp is working on a subscription-based strategy for business customers. WhatsApp just added the ability for regular users to respond to messages using emoticons, both in group and personal chats.

