If any of the peripheral devices need new or updated drivers on your Windows 11 PC and you do not know how to do it, then don’t worry. In this article, I will let you know how to update drivers on your Windows 11 PC. But before we jump into updating drivers, let’s talk about when you don’t need to update your hardware drivers in Windows 11. Usually, Windows 11 automatically updates drivers on your device. But if you are updating a graphics card driver or know that a driver update will fix an issue you’ve encountered.

How to Update Drivers on Windows 11

There are two ways to update drives in Windows 11. You need to follow any of these.

How to update drivers using Windows Update settings

This is the easier method to update drivers in Windows 11.

Open Windows Settings and select Windows Update from the left pane. Click on the Advanced options tab.

Under Additional updates, click Optional updates.

Select the driver update(s) you want to install.

Click the Download and Install button.

How to update drivers using Device Manager

Open Control Panel by searching for it in Windows Search. Click on Hardware and Sound.

Click Device Manager under Devices and Printers.

Locate the device you want to update the drivers for, by clicking on categories to expand the list of devices. Click right on the device, and Update the driver.

In the new dialogue box that pops up, click Search automatically for drivers.

Windows will find the best suitable driver for the device. Follow the installation screen to finish installing the driver.

If none of these methods can solve the problem, you can download the driver installer from the device manufacturer’s website, and run the installer.

Source: AndroidAuthority