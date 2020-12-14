Huawei Matepad with 12.9 inch display to launch in 2021

As the Android tablet sales volume tends to drop the iPad’s success, Huawei claims that there’s still space for a new competitor. Huawei scheduled to launch its flagship P series smartphones early next year and a recent report now says that the company will also launch a new tablet Huawei MatePad with the P50 series smartphone.

The upcoming Huawei Matepad is expected to launch with a 12.9-inch OLED display, including a 120Hz aspect ratio and an ultra-narrow bezel around the screen, according to the new report The frame of the unit made of titanium, is going to be slim and light. It is said that the screen may not have a front punch-hole camera, which may mean that it will have some type of under-display camera, or even a pop-up camera. These are rumours that are not confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt.

As for the CPU, the computer may be powered by the company’s own Kirin 9000 chipset-the same chipset that powers the Huawei Mate 40 lineup. Furthermore, the tech giant is working on improving the lens of the device for efficient yet high quality resolution and focus technology. CNIPA has already approved a significant patent module.

As per the rumors, the Huawei matepad will not be pulled out of China. HarmonyOS is expected to arrive for mobile phones and smartwatches. Huawei has also transformed inside apps after the Android licence has been lifted.