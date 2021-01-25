Last year, Reuters reported that Huawei is negotiating the sale of the Honor brand. At first, the company denied the report but later proved it correct. Now Reuters is saying that Huawei is negotiating the sale of the flagship P and Mate series. In response to this, Huawei officials have issued a statement that the company has no plans to sell its mobile phone business and will continue building high-end phones.

No Plans to Sell Mobile Business – Huawei Confirms

Huawei has not revealed any other information about how that will happen. Currently, the company has no source of chipsets for its flagship models. TSMC has banned to manufacture the HiSilicon chipset for Huawei. Similarly, Qualcomm and MediaTek are not allowed to sell chips to Huawei.

After the Trump administration put Huawei on the entity list, US companies required a license to trade with Huawei. Some companies were granted such licenses eventually. However, a report from a week ago indicated that some of those were revoked. The Biden administration has so far given no indications as to how it will handle the situation going forward.

Let’s see the new administration will prove beneficial for Huawei business or not.

Source: GSMArena