iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone SE 2022: It’s closer than you might think The iPhone's budgeted phone with powerful chipset

You might easily mix up the new iPhone SE with the previous model. They have the same appearance. The iPhone SE (2022) costs $429 (£419, AU$719) and has an old-meets-new appeal. It’s a low-cost upgrade option for iPhone 8 (or earlier) users who wish to preserve the same look. The new SE combines an iPhone 8’s body with the iPhone 13’s stronger glass and CPU, but it’s just for individuals who don’t care about Face ID or MagSafe.

Powerful A15 bionic for iPhone SE 2022

Other phone makers aim to copy as many flagship features as possible on their low-cost devices, while often skimping on the chipset. Apple, on the other hand, is doing it the opposite way around. The A15 Bionic, Apple’s most powerful mobile technology, sits at the heart of the new iPhone SE.

The new iPhone SE can open apps faster and accomplish tasks relatively easy, thanks to its powerful Chipset. When compared to earlier generations, the new iPhone SE blows them out of the water. The new iPhone SE, according to Apple, can run at speeds up to 1.8 times quicker than the iPhone 8, and even faster than previous versions.

5G support

The iPhone SE (2022) will, like the iPhone 13, support the new C-Band flavour of 5G being pushed out by AT&T and Verizon. We had the opportunity to test Verizon’s 5G C-band and were blown away with the early speeds.

Display

The iPhone SE (3rd generation) has a 4.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. It’s worth noting that it retains an LCD display rather than switching to OLED, which distinguishes it from the iPhone 13 mini.

Storage and Battery

There are three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, and the iPhone SE (3rd generation) is reported to offer a 15-hour video streaming battery life.