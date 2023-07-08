New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone SE 2022 & SE 2020

iPhone lovers who can’t afford the latest mainstream iPhones usually go for the cheaper iPhone SE (special edition). The latest in the series are the iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020. They have a classic iPhone design that we see till iPhone 8 with good build quality and impressive specifications. Before the reduction in the prices of smartphones was announced by FBR, the PTA taxes on these cheap iPhones were pretty high. It discouraged the iPhone SE users to register their phones with PTA. It isn’t the case now. So, let’s find out the new updated PTA taxes on iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2020.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone SE 2022 & iPhone SE 2020

iPhone Models PTA taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE 2022 38,094/-. 47,403/-. iPhone SE 2020 38,094/-. 47,403/-.

As evident, the new taxes are pretty much manageable as compared to the old taxes. Moreover, if you want to know the PTA taxes on other smartphones, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator.

