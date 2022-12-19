Leaked Assassin’s Creed Codename: Jade appears online

Ubisoft describes the mobile app, which takes place in ancient China, as a “AAA RPG.” The leaked gameplay looks to employ on-screen touch controls and offers much enhanced visuals compared to earlier mobile Assassin’s Creed games. It is unknown when the game will be released.

Assassin’s Creed Jade is only one of Ubisoft’s numerous game projects. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is due to be released next year reportedly in August. Going back to the roots of the IP with a greater focus on assassinations; Assassin’s Creed, Red, an open-world style RPG set in Feudal Japan and modelled in the fashion of Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, could be released in 2024 or 2025. The game Hexe, said to be a very different experience set during the 17th-century Witch Hunts in Europe, is targeting a 2026 launch.

The announcement trailer started strong, but aspirations were immediately shattered for many as soon as “Coming Soon To Mobile” was announced and a recent playable leak of the mobile game had many naturally expecting for an eventual conversion to PC. The original Facebook upload has since been removed, however user submitted the video to Reddit before it was removed, providing over three minutes of gameplay.

It opens with the player character rushing over the Great Wall of China during a battle, arrows flashing across the screen as they execute mild parkour throughout traversal. The user interface and graphical approach are reminiscent of previous titles, notably Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and it takes about a minute before this is verified further with combat.

Ubisoft is also considering how to bring multiplayer experiences back to the series. Brotherhood was the first game to have multiplayer, while Unity was the last, with the former focusing on adversarial (PvP) modes and the latter on cooperative (PvE) games.