Lenovo is releasing its New Legion Gaming Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i were revealed by the company. Legion 5 Pi will be on sale in August. While both Legion 7i and Legion 5i have already been available from the official company website and offline retail platforms.

Lenovo has launched three new Legion gaming laptops with remarkable versatility and quality. The laptops are now available to orders from the online shop of Lenovo. In the next few months, they will be also accessible digitally and in retails.

Lenovo Legion 5i Specification & Price

However, the most affordable lot is Lenovo Legion 5i. It comes with an FHD IPS LCD Panel with a refreshing speed of up to 144HZ, 100% sRGB color, and a maximum luminosity of 300 nits. The laptop is designed with a typical laptop look of Lenovo Legion.

This has an Intel Core i710750H 10th generation CPU, and combined with up to 6 GB GeForce NVIDIE GTX 2060 GPU, a DDR4 RAM of up to 16 GB 2.933 Hz, and a 1 TB PCIe SSD or 1 TB 7.200 RPM HDD. The Lenovo Legion 5i supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 with regard to connectivity. The notebook features 4x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, 1x USB Type C 3.1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x RJ45 and 3.5 mm headphone port.

Moreover, Legion 5i has two 2W Harman Kardon speakers and a respectable 80-hour battery that is usable at a single charge for about 7.7 hours. The laptop is priced at $1,072 and can be purchased on the website of Lenovo.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi Specification & Price

The second Lenovo Legion 5Pi unit arrives at $1,810. Although the entire spec sheet is shared with Legion 5i, a higher RAM and storage specifications the laptop’s base model. The Legion 5Pi is in Iron Gray color, as similar to the Legion 5i. This month, the device will be on the market.

Lenovo Legion 7i Specification & Price

Lenovo Legion 7i is the most expensive laptop introduced by Lenovo, and passing the twelve thousand retail price limit. Although the laptop appears identical to the other two in layout, and it is supplied with higher specifications.

Legion 7i has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD panel with a color gamut up to 100% SRGB and brightness of 500Nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is operated internally by Intel Core i9 H series up to 10 generation Cpu, accompanied by up to 2 933MHz DDR4 RAM, 8 GB SUPER Max-Q GPU, and 1 TB PCIe SSD up to.

1, 1 x USB Form-C 3.1 with Thunderbolt / DisplayPort / HDMI, 1 x USB Type C 3.1 Gen 1.4, 1 xHDMI 2.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 1 xRJ45, 3.5 mm headphone jack and 1 x power. In this situation, the interfaces and ports are similarly interchargeables. All are close to the battery specs. Legion 7i is officially retailing at $2,682 and on offer.

