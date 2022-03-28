Xbox Game Pass has Handed out Over $2.5 billion in Royalties to Indie Developers

Console game developers will be thrilled! Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on Game Pass license fees by Xbox. Xbox Game Pass has handed out more than $2.5 billion in royalties to indie developers. An indie developer is a person or a small group who creates games without any ownership by a larger corporation. These developers work on [email protected] platform. The [email protected] initiative allows eligible game makers of all sizes to self-publish digital games on Xbox, allowing them to express their creativity.

Perks for Indie Developers

Independent developers have earned more than $2.5 billion in royalties since the program began, and overall revenue generated by [email protected] partners on Xbox has nearly doubled in the last three years. Since the program’s introduction two years ago, the [email protected] system has recorded over 1000 developer registrations. Even so, Xbox’s collaboration with indie developers has a long way to go.

Discoverability is a topic we frequently discuss with developers and players. Every day, Microsoft teams work to solve discovery difficulties so that players can find games they enjoy, and developers can find the right audience for their games.

Cloud Gaming

Xbox Game Studios Publishing also announced the formation of a new cloud gaming division. The group “works with studios to develop cloud-native products and bring them exclusively to the Xbox ecosystem,” according to Microsoft. Kim Swift, who joined Xbox as cloud gaming director last year in 2021, is in charge of the division. Swift gained popularity as the project lead and designer on Valve’s Portal, then went on to work as a designer and artist on Left 4 Dead and its sequel, and most recently as the game design director at Stadia.

There is a lot for console gamers and programmers to discover in the future! Stay tuned with us so you won’t miss anything in the gaming world.

Also read: Elon Musk might create a new social media platform