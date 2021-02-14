Motorola is working on a number of devices to launch this year. Many devices with the codename – Ibiza, Capri, Athena, are in the pipeline. Now, the company has added one more to the list with codename Malta. According to some reports, it could be Moto E7 Power. The phone has appeared on Geekbench with an Helio P22 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

Moto E7 Power hits Geekbench with Helio P22 Chipset

The phone managed to get 152 points in the single-core test. Whereas, the multi-core result is 879 points which is a bit impressive. Moreover, it will come with Android 10 out of the box.

According to the rumours, the phone will come with a dual-camera setup. It will come with 13MP main and a 2MP secondary camera. Moreover, it will come with a 5MP selfie camera. It will come with 64GB of storage.

The phone will have a 5000 mAh battery to carry out your daily tasks. Furthermore, it will be available in two colours – red and blue. Specs-wise, it is an entry-level smartphone. It means it will be a low-priced phone.

Anyways, these are still rumours. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

