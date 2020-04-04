Motorola has revealed the Moto G8 Power back in February. Now, the company has announced another version namely Moto G8 Power Lite. The smartphone has entry-level specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone first.

Moto G8 Power Lite is Now Official with entry-level Specs

The newly launched smartphone has a 6.5″ Max Vision IPS display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The phone has a notch on the top to house an 8MP selfie camera.

On the back, you will see a fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup placed vertically in the top-left corner. The rear camera setup includes a 16MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Moving forward, we will see an Helio P35 SoC in the phone. It will have a 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. If you are not satisfied with the storage, you can use a microSD card to expand the storage up to 256GB. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie.

The newly launched smartphone has a water-repellent coating. It has a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh with up to 10W fast charging support.

Moreover, the phone will be available in two colours – Turquoise and Blue. The phone will be available in Germany and Mexico first. Later it will be available in other markets including America, Europe, Asian and Australian markets.

As far as its price is concerned, the phone will be available at $185. The price may variate in different regions.