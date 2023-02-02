Advertisement

Netflix is now expanding spatial audio support to more of its content. But unfortunately, the feature will not be available to all service tiers. The streaming service announced that it would expand spatial audio support to more of its content, as long as users subscribe to its top-tier Premium plan.

Advertisement

Netflix Expands Spatial Audio Support to More Content

Check Also: Netflix Brings Kids Mystery Box Feature to Android Devices

Netflix announced Spatial audio in the summer. It gives users a new and immersive audio experience when watching supported movies and TV shows. Spatial audio has become more common in recent years. It is already available in the best earbuds from Sony, Samsung, and even Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. However, Netflix’s spatial audio doesn’t require any new hardware or equipment.

Advertisement

In order to take advantage, you will have to subscribe to the streaming service’s highest tier plan, which in the United States costs $19.99. However, in some regions the price variate.

While Netflix offers thousands of movies and TV shows. The firm states that over 700 of its titles will provide support for spatial audio. The firm also states that newly added content will support the new audio feature. In addition to spatial audio, Netflix’s Premium subscription tier offers streaming to up to four devices, ultra HD quality streaming, and support for downloads on up to six devices.

Just recently, Netflix has added a Kids Mystery Box feature to Android devices. No doubt, the service is adding more and more features continuously to attract more users.

Advertisement

See Also: Here’s How Netflix will Prevent Users from Sharing Their Account Passwords with Others