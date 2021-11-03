Netflix Video Games for Android Launched in Pakistan

Netflix is one of the most widely used streaming platforms and it is used throughout the globe in order to catch famous movies, soaps, shows, and many other entertainment options. While the company has witnessed an increasing number of users after launch, it seems it wants to spread its wing in the gaming industry as well. In an effort to make the platform more enjoyable, Netflix has come up with the first video game named strange things. Initially, the game are launched for Android users only. Netflix Video Games for Android will offer a new experience to users and in days to come, we will come to know who people reacted to this new addition.

The best thing is that from today, people using Netflix in Pakistan would also be able to play this game. Otherwise usually the thing land in Asia at the last when the rest of the world has already enjoyed it but this time games are going to launch for everyone at the same time.

Netflix Video Games for Android- The New Big Experience

Two of the games are based on the famous Netflix horror show “Stranger Things”, whereas the other three games are basic card or skill games.

While telling about this new introduction, Silicon Valley-based Company, Netflix said:

“We´re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

All 5 games are available in Android-operated smartphones and tablets and can be accessed through running Netflix Accounts. The company has not revealed that when it will launch the same games for iPhones or iPads, which run on Apple software.

This move was expected from the company since it just acquired the first video gaming studio a few months back with a goal to expand its entertainment services by rendering the services in the gaming sector as well. Netflix also bought the California-based Night School Studio, which is famous for the creations of the paranormal thriller game Oxenfree.

This news has not come as a surprise for us since Netflix in different instances has indicated its intentions regarding games-related ventures. At one instance it also shared its goals of hitting games like Fortnite for building more entertaining opportunities for people through its platform.

Furthermore, this introduction will also help the company to gather more clients. Don’t forget to play the game and let us know your view regarding it in the comments section below.

Also Read: ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix inspires people to learn Korean