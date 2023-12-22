New Customs Value of iPhone 12 Series After latest FBR Ruling
|iPhone Models
|Customs Value (USD)
|iPhone 12 64 GB
|561
|iPhone 12 128 GB
|595
|iPhone 12 256 GB
|665
|iPhone 12 mini 64 GB
|491
|iPhone 12 mini 128 GB
|525
|iPhone 12 mini 256 GB
|595
|iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB
|700
|iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB
|770
|iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB
|909
|iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB
|770
|iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB
|839
|iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB
|979
How is PTA Tax Calculated?
The PTA taxes on iPhones are calculated based on these customs values. Therefore, it’s obvious that there will be a clear increase in taxes on iPhones.
You can also use our PTA Tax Calculator to know the taxes on a wide range of smartphones. Feel free to contact us through the comment section if you have any questions regarding the article.
