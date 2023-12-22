New Customs Value of iPhone 12 Series After latest FBR Ruling

To provide users with a better understanding of the additional costs involved in purchasing any iPhone model due to the recent FBR ruling, let’s explore the new customs values for all iPhone 12 models. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has significantly raised customs values for 1,160 models of renowned branded mobile phones. Buyers are now curious about the extra money they will need to pay and the associated tax for PTA registration.

New Customs Value of Complete iPhone 12 Series

iPhone Models Customs Value (USD) iPhone 12 64 GB 561 iPhone 12 128 GB 595 iPhone 12 256 GB 665 iPhone 12 mini 64 GB 491 iPhone 12 mini 128 GB 525 iPhone 12 mini 256 GB 595 iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB 700 iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB 770 iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB 909 iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB 770 iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB 839 iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB 979

How is PTA Tax Calculated?

The PTA taxes on iPhones are calculated based on these customs values. Therefore, it’s obvious that there will be a clear increase in taxes on iPhones.

You can also use our PTA Tax Calculator to know the taxes on a wide range of smartphones. Feel free to contact us through the comment section if you have any questions regarding the article.

PTA Taxes on All iPhones in Pakistan; (100% Authentic)