NEW IN: Fortnite season 8 Island is all about ‘CUBES’

Fortnite’s island is suddenly filled with cubes, thanks to the end of the alien invasion. Season 8 of the battle royale’s second part, simply titled “Cubed,” has officially started.

The update includes new characters, places, weapons, and even portals that transfer players to a monster-infested region, as with all new seasons. The unveiling comes after an enthralling live event over the weekend.

The most significant change in Chapter 8 appears to be the introduction of a new element known as “The Sideways,” which is defined as a “dark, evil, monster-filled world” disseminated by the cubes. It will have an influence on numerous island areas and may be accessed via portals – in addition to monsters, it has low gravity and no buildings.

THE CUBES THAT POWERED THE ALIEN MOTHERSHIP CRASH-LANDED ON THE ISLAND AFTER THE ALIEN MOTHERSHIP WAS DESTRUCTED. FIGHT FOR THE ISLAND’S SURVIVAL… BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE. THEY’VE BEGUN SPREADING CORRUPTION, AS WELL AS PORTALS TO THE DARK, MONSTER-FILLED “SIDEWAYS.”

Everyone was stabbed in the back by Dr. Slone, who then sent them on a suicide mission to destroy the Mothership. When arrived, we discovered Kevin the Cube, along with a slew of other Cubes, inside. After Slone’s weaponry made the Cube inactive, you had to “reboot” it, but it came back blue instead of purple.

The explosives went off, and everyone, including numerous Cubes, were flung out of the exploding ship. The words “To Be Continued” appeared on the screen just before a flaming piece of space gear slammed into you.

And then the game ended. A countdown meter appeared, suggesting that Fortnite will return in roughly 12 hours, or 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13th.

We’ll have to wait and see till then. With all of these Cubes plummeting to the earth, not to mention the Mothership’s crash, some major map modifications are unavoidable. It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve been really thrilled for a new season of the game.