New iPad Air will Reportedly Feature Landscape Front-Facing Camera

New iPad Pro and iPad Air models will most likely launch later this month. Now, a recent rumour suggests that the new iPad Air will feature a significant design change: a landscape front camera placement.

Apple first introduced this horizontal front camera placement with the tenth-generation iPad in 2022. This design change ensures that when the iPad is used in landscape mode or with accessories like the Magic Keyboard Folio, the front camera is properly aligned at the top of the device for a more natural and ergonomic experience.

The new iPad Air will Reportedly Feature a Landscape Front-Facing Camera

Earlier this year, hints found in iPadOS 17.4 suggested that the new iPad Pro models would also adopt this landscape front camera placement. A message in the software indicated that during Face ID setup, the iPad needs to be in landscape orientation with the camera at the top of the screen, suggesting a shift towards this new design approach.

The latest report, originating from a post on Weibo by leaker “Instant Digital,” suggests that the new iPad Air models will also feature this horizontal front camera placement. According to the post, the camera position of the iPad Air 6, in both the 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch models, has moved to the horizontal centre, aligning it with the design of the iPad Pro and iPad 10.

This design change will create a unified look across Apple’s iPad lineup, with all three models featuring the front-facing camera in the same location. Previously, this landscape front camera placement was a unique design feature exclusive to the iPad 10. With this move, Apple is likely aiming to streamline its iPad lineup’s design language and offer a consistent user experience across its tablet range.

As we await the official unveiling of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, it will be interesting to see how these design changes enhance the functionality and aesthetics of Apple’s popular tablet lineup. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.

