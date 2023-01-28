New PTA taxes on iPhone 14 Pro Max & iPhone 14 Pro

Advertisement

Are you planning to purchase a new iPhone 14 model? If the answer is yes, then you will have to pay PTA tax in order to register it. You will need to pay the tax and customs duty within 30 days in order to register your phone 14 with PTA and use any local network. Recently, PTA has increased taxes on these phones which has made the overall price of the phone too high. Due to this exorbitant cost, most members of society can’t afford it. Owing to the fact that only the wealthy elements of society can afford the iPhone 14, it creates a social gap and serves as a symbol of wealth.

Newly Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Pro Series

Here are the new updated pta taxes on the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro max Models

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 131,000 152,424 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 127,000 145,801

The PTA taxes on imported mobile phones have increased significantly in the last few months. This can be owed to the downfall of the rupee and low State Bank reserves. Therefore, the government at the moment wants to thwart imports to stabilize the economy. This is a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk but we won’t consider it appropriate for a normal user who just imports phones for personal usage. Furthermore, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions about these taxes or would like to know the PTA tax for any other smartphone.

Check out? New PTA Taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 5 to iPhone 14 series)