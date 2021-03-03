Back in January 2021, the Geekbench revealed a Samsung tablet with model number SM-T225 by sharing some of its specs that include the chipset, RAM capacity, and operating system of the mysterious Galaxy Tab. And now, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab has just popped up on the FCC database and received the FCC certification.

The tab is powered by the Helio P22T that is coupled with 3GB RAM. The tab will be running on the Android 11 onboard.

New Samsung Galaxy Tab Appears on FCC Database

The FCC certification didn’t share much about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T225 but only revealed that it will support WiFi, Bluetooth, and LTE.

However, the TÜV Rheinland listings revealed that the tablet has a capacity of 5,100mAh and will be shipping with an EP-TA200 adapter, which is Samsung’s 15W Adaptive Fast Charging charger.

The design of the tab looks similar to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A 8.4″ (2021). The Samsung’s tab with model number SM-T225 is carrying its 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom as we have observed on the Galaxy Tab 8.4″ (2021).

Well, we can assume that the Samsung Galaxy Tab SM-T225 could be the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and its display size will be 8.7-inches. The tab will be having a slim metal design.

At the moment, there are no more details available but we will share with our readers once we come to know more about SM-T225. So, keep visiting our website for more details and updates.

