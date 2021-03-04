Samsung Galaxy A82 5G has just popped up on the Geekbench and revealed some of its specs. The phone will be launched with the model number SM-A826B.

According to the listing, the upcoming Samsung phone will be running on the Android 11 OS and will be having a 6GB RAM, but there could be other RAM options at launch. The motherboard section of the phone is ‘msmnile’, that is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoCs.

Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Appears on Geekbench

On the listings, the phone has managed to score 755 in the single-core round and 2,630 points in the multi-core round.

According to the source code of Geekbench, the upcoming phone will have the Adreno 640 GPU and the chipset will be clocked at 2.96GHz. It shows that the Galaxy A82 will be using the Snapdragon 855 Plus 5G chipset. The predecessor known as the Galaxy A81 comes with a rotating camera module. So, we can expect also the same camera module in the Galaxy A82 5G with a unique design.

Previous reports have already shared that the Galaxy A82 will be coming with 5G support. Which is obvious that it will have a separate 5G modem just like other 5G phones powered by the same chipset.

This is all what we know about the upcoming phone. We will definitely share more details once we come to know from any reliable source. So, stick around!

