Nintendo enthusiasts had high hopes for the debut of the Switch 2 this year, anticipating its arrival as the successor to the popular Switch console. However, it appears that the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 may be postponed to 2025, extending the wait for eager fans.

The delay speculation arose when Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe shared a video, citing information from five sources, indicating that Nintendo is aiming for a Q1 2025 release window for the Switch 2. Eurogamer also added weight to this claim, noting similar insights from their own sources in the gaming industry.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Reportedly Delayed to 2025

Further reinforcing this timeframe, VGC has now substantiated the Q1 2025 launch window through its independent sources. Moreover, VGC reports that third-party developers creating games for Nintendo have been apprised of this updated schedule.

Initial rumours had hinted at a late 2024 launch for the new console. However, an internal setback within Nintendo appears to have pushed the release timeline into early 2025.

According to a publishing source cited by VGC, this delay might be attributed to the platform’s software development. The insider suggests that Nintendo is extending the launch timeline to ensure a robust first-party game lineup accompanies the release of the Switch 2.

While specific launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2 remain undisclosed, speculation and rumours persist. Among the speculated titles are Metroid Prime 4, a new 3D Mario game, and potentially more surprises in store for fans.

As anticipation builds, fans will have to patiently await official announcements from Nintendo regarding the Switch 2’s launch and its accompanying game lineup.

