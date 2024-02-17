Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Reportedly Delayed to 2025

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Feb 17, 2024
Nintendo Switch 2 Launch 2025

Nintendo enthusiasts had high hopes for the debut of the Switch 2 this year, anticipating its arrival as the successor to the popular Switch console. However, it appears that the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 may be postponed to 2025, extending the wait for eager fans.

The delay speculation arose when Brazilian games journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe shared a video, citing information from five sources, indicating that Nintendo is aiming for a Q1 2025 release window for the Switch 2. Eurogamer also added weight to this claim, noting similar insights from their own sources in the gaming industry.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Reportedly Delayed to 2025

Further reinforcing this timeframe, VGC has now substantiated the Q1 2025 launch window through its independent sources. Moreover, VGC reports that third-party developers creating games for Nintendo have been apprised of this updated schedule.

Initial rumours had hinted at a late 2024 launch for the new console. However, an internal setback within Nintendo appears to have pushed the release timeline into early 2025.

According to a publishing source cited by VGC, this delay might be attributed to the platform’s software development. The insider suggests that Nintendo is extending the launch timeline to ensure a robust first-party game lineup accompanies the release of the Switch 2.

While specific launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2 remain undisclosed, speculation and rumours persist. Among the speculated titles are Metroid Prime 4, a new 3D Mario game, and potentially more surprises in store for fans.

As anticipation builds, fans will have to patiently await official announcements from Nintendo regarding the Switch 2’s launch and its accompanying game lineup.

See Also: The Nintendo Switch 2: Rumored Release Date, Price and Specs

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Feb 17, 2024
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>